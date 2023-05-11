Changes to the text will be suggested to the rapporteur Cláudio Cajado so that the project has “broad support” from the party

On Tuesday (May 9, 2023), the PSD held a meeting with its group of congressmen to reach an agreement on the changes that will be suggested to the rapporteur for the new spending ceiling, federal deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), with the aim of making the government’s proposal have “broad support” of the party.

The proposal has been called a sustainable fiscal regime, replacing the term fiscal framework. Cajado has held a series of meetings this week with the parties’ benches to deal with the new fiscal rule and listen to suggestions. The deputy postponed the delivery of his report and is awaiting a response from the government.

The person responsible for gathering the proposals from the bench was the deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ). The suggestions are focused on 3 main points: not raising taxes; control expenses; and hold managers accountable if they do not meet the targets set by the ceiling. The changes were discussed as the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT). Here’s the full of suggestions (689 KB).

Read below the explanation of each of the points suggested by the PSD:

Maintenance of the tax burden: the party stated that PLP 93/2023 depends on the “continuous revenue growth”, which could encourage the raising of taxes. For this reason, the PSD bench declared that it will only support the new proposal if the maintenance of the neutral tax burden is maintained. “In addition to economic theory, which shows that fiscal adjustment via revenue is less efficient, it is also important to remember that we are in the middle of a discussion on tax reform and that the approval of PLP 93 will have implications for the approval of the tax reform, which intends to remain neutralsaid the document written by the PSD. Control of expenses: the caption also stated that the “full fit” it should define a deceleration of expenditure in line with the evolution of revenue. The text defends the return of mechanisms of the Federal Constitution aimed at a lower real growth of expenditure in times of low, mainly in case the ceiling target is not met. Responsibilities of managers: despite not being in favor of criminalizing non-compliance with the target, the PSD said it defended that managers should be held accountable if they did not trigger adjustment measures when necessary. The acronym also made it clear that it was against withdrawing any type of responsibility from the manager –such as eliminating the obligation of contingencies and activating triggers to control expenses– for failing to meet the target established by the new ceiling and that sending a letter to Congress with the justification of non-fulfillment of the target is not “enough”. The ceiling proposed by the government established 70% of revenue as a rule for spending growth, along with a primary surplus target, with a “band” variable (0.6% and 2.5%).

PSD SUPPORT

The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and the minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, met this Wednesday (May 10, 2023) with PSB leaders to demand the party support for the government in congressional polls. The opposition vote of some deputies of the acronym to excerpts of decrees that changed the sanitation framework was one of the reasons for the meeting, which lasted about 2 hours.

In addition to Alckmin and Padilha, the following participated:

Siqueira also assured that all 14 deputies of the party will vote in favor of the approval of the new tax rule in Congress. “I have no doubt about the fiscal framework and all the other projects that the government is supporting. We will be government until the end”he said.

On Thursday (May 10), Alckmin will meet with Claudio Cajado at 9 am, at the Planalto Palace.

NEW TAX RULE

The new spending cap, called by the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) of “tax framework”, is a set of measures, rules and parameters for conducting fiscal policy – ​​control of a country’s expenditures and revenues. The Executive seeks to ensure credibility and predictability for the economy and for the financing of public services such as health, education and public security.

The new fiscal rule, announced on March 30 by the government, will replace the spending ceiling that has been in force since 2016 and limits expenditure growth to the previous year, corrected by official inflation – the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index). Understand more about the new rules of the new fiscal framework by clicking here.