Led by Kassab and Bivar, considered Lula’s allies, both parties managed to project themselves to the commission

The PSD, considered faithful to the President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and União Brasil, which despite having 3 ministries is not fully under the PT’s management, will have the highest number of seats in the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8, with 4 members in the collegiate, each party. The information is contained in an internal Congressional document obtained exclusively by the Power360. Gilberto Kassab (PSD) and Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) are allies of the government.

An x-ray based on the division by parties shows that the opposition will have similar weights in the House and Senate. In all, the CPI of January 8 has 32 holders, with an equal number of substitutes. The collegiate, of a temporary nature, should actually be installed this month, but still does not have a set date for the formation to consolidate.

On the afternoon of this Friday (May 5, 2023), this digital newspaper announced that the PT will have between 4 and 5 seats on the commission. The certainty of the number still depends on the negotiations of the acronym with PC do B and PV, with whom it forms a federation.

The beginning of activities is directly linked to the indication, by the leaders of the Chamber and Senate, of the members, obeying the division stipulated by the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), based on rules of the Common Regiment of congressmen.

The norms contained in the regiment that streamlines the functioning of joint acts of the federal Legislative allowed, this week, that the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Pacheco undermined the presence of the opposition in the CPI on January 8th.

The maneuver, however, does not guarantee an essentially governing composition, considering that the parties outside the orbit of Lula’s opponents are not necessarily from the grassroots. The tendency that the opposition would have less space was also advanced by the Power360.

“IDEOLOGICAL DIVISION”

To the acronyms that say they are far from the Planalto Palace (PL, PP and Republicans) and that do not have ministries, 4 seats were left for senators and 5 for deputies. That is: 9 in all. In the case of the officially so-called independent (PSDB-Cidadania and Podemos federation) there are 3 chairs. The Chamber is composed of 23 parties, and the Senate of 13. Not all of them, however, appear in the count. Because they did not reach the barrier clause in the last election, they are not entitled to space on the commission.

In this scenario, uniting opponents and independents, there are 12 seats, which gives Lula a force, even if not 100%, of 20 congressmen. With the distributions, the eminently Bolsonarist shock troops, original proposer of the CPI of January 8, took 9 seats.

President of the Chamber’s Public Security and Combating Organized Crime Commission, deputy Sanderson (PL-RS) told the Power360 that his bench and the other parties aligned with it are counting on the independents to boost work against the government and have support for requirements in the CPI.

The presidency and the report of the collegiate should be handed over to Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA) and Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), respectively. Maia, although he was an ally of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) until at least 2022, has a moderate profile and is a trusted name for Lira, while Braga, even though he does not have both feet in the government, is close by Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), an ally of the PT for decades.

Seats of the CPI of January 8, considering deputies and senators:

PL, PP and Republicans: 9 seats;

PSDB-Cidadania and Podemos Federation: 3 seats;

PT-PC Federation of B-PV, PSB, PSD, MDB, União, PDT and PSOL-Rede federation: 20 seats.

In the Senate, the PSDB-Cidadania federation and the PDT are subject to sharing a seat. In the count above and in an excerpt from the report, the said vacancy was considered to be from the PDT.