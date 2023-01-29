Senator claims to have been “quite disappointed” with the distribution of resources; “became PT base”, says Bruno Araujo

Senator Mara Gabrilli said, this Sunday (29.jan.2023), that the PSDB has become a “moral runt” and that their “inspirations are no closer to the daily life of the party”. Gabrilli changed the initials to Gilberto Kassab’s PSD.

“I never even thought of joining another [partido], I have always been from the PSDB. All my inspirations are not closer to the daily life of the party”, stated in interview to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. Without Gabrilli, the PSDB now has 3 senators.

The senator stated “quite disappointed” with the distribution of resources to women. “I saw candidates giving up”, he stated. According to Gabrilli, the reasons range from the structural machismo of the political world to the centralization of resources by the then president of the acronym, Bruno Araújo.

The PSD is at the base of the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), with 3 ministries: Agriculture, Mines and Energy and Fishing.

“I’m comfortable with myself. Brazil knows about my clashes with PT and Lula. But we are at a time when we need pacification. It doesn’t matter what I feel or don’t feel for Lula. I always got along well with all parties in Congress“, said.

Gabrilli was a candidate for vice-presidency on the ticket of Simone Tebet (MDB), today Lula’s minister. They had 4.16% of the valid votes in the 1st round.

During the campaign, Gabrilli gave an interview to the Young pan in which he claimed that Lula had paid to avoid association with the 2002 murder of Santo André mayor Celso Daniel. The Electoral Court ordered the deletion of the videos.

On Saturday (January 28), Mara met Senator José Serra (PSDB), whose mandate ends on February 1, and Gilberto Kassab (PSD). “Serra and Kassab were the biggest drivers of my trajectory”, he said on his social networks.

“PT Base”

Even without having been mentioned by name by Gabrilli in the interview, the former president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, criticized the senator and stated that she entered into “History contradicts” and now passes to “be part of the support base of the PT”. The speech was also in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

Araújo, who left the party’s command recently, also questioned Gabrilli’s speech about the distribution of resources within the party and said that she “received millions” for the runner-up campaign alongside Simone Tebet.