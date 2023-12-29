Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/29/2023 – 19:17

Party of vice-president Geraldo Alckmin, the PSB should be the new acronym of senator Cid Gomes from January next year. Currently in the PDT, Cid is looking for a new party after fighting with his brother and former presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT). According to a member of the PSB leadership, Cid's affiliation with the party is “practically agreed”, and should be made official in the first month of 2024.

Cid's group should announce mass membership to the PSB by the beginning of January. The information was initially reported by the newspaper The globe and confirmed by Estadão. When contacted by the report, the senator's advisor said that affiliation to the new party has not yet been defined and that the senator is still discussing issues involving the 2024 municipal elections with the party. The report found that these were precisely negotiations regarding the migration of Cid Gomes' allies to the party.

In October of this year, Cid Gomes threatened that he would leave the PDT after a heated meeting that featured arguments and exchanges of insults between him and his brother Ciro. After the meeting, the party's national command intervened in the party's state directory in Ceará, removing the senator from command. In November, the court suspended the action.

After the fight with the former presidential candidate, Cid made clear his intention to leave the PDT, but without announcing what his next party would be. The possibility of the senator going to the PT was discussed, but the PT leadership resisted the idea.

If Cid really leaves the PDT to go to the PSB, Ciro's party, which currently has three senators, will have only two: Leila Barros (DF) and Weverton (MA). Alckmin's party will increase its bench from four to five senators. Currently, the members of the party in the Senate are Ana Paula Lobato (MA), Chico Rodrigues (RR), Flávio Arns (PR) and Jorge Kajuru (GO).

Cid's move to the PSB will not be unprecedented, as the senator was with the party for eight years. It was through the party that he was elected governor of Ceará in 2006 and re-elected in 2010. In both elections, the PT was part of the citist coalition. In 2013, he left the party together with his brother to join PROS and in 2015, again alongside Ciro, he went to PDT.

Split in the PDT involves support for the PT and state elections in 2022

The PDT “split” in Ceará has its origins in the 2022 elections, when the party decided to launch the former mayor of Fortaleza, Roberto Cláudio (PDT) in the dispute for the state government. It was a victory for Ciro Gomes' group that cost a 16-year alliance with the PT, which was sympathetic to Izolda Cela's candidacy. Former governor of Ceará, she had taken office with the departure of Camilo Santana (PT) to run for the Senate. The PT candidate, Elmano de Freitas, won, with Cláudio finishing third.

After the elections, the PDT entered into an agreement with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at the federal level, with the party's national president, Carlos Lupi, occupying the Ministry of Social Security. In Ceará, the majority of deputies voted with Elmano's government, but the party's membership was not made official, precisely due to the resistance of the group linked to Roberto Cláudio and Ciro Gomes, who prefer to take an oppositional stance to the PT governments.