According to the national president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira, union takes place through the confrontation “between democracy and authoritarianism”

The national president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira, released this Friday (8.Apr.2022) a note in support of the party’s alliance with the PT for the 2022 elections.

He said that the union between the two acronyms happens because “what will be at stake in the 2022 elections is the decisive confrontation between democracy and authoritarianism”. Here’s the intact of the document (1 MB).

An excerpt from the letter states that all the slates that come to be formed to run for the Presidency of the Republic are “debtors to Brazilians”. “Only one, however, can deliver to the population as much as it legitimately demands. We are absolutely convinced that this ticket is the one that will be consolidated with the candidacies of comrades Lula and Geraldo Alckmin”.

In his official Twitter profile, former President Lula (PT) and pre-candidate for Planalto stated that he receives “with great honor” Siqueira’s letter.

This Friday (8.Apr.2022) the appointment of the former governor of São Paulo was made official Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) to be the vice president on the ticket Squid (PT) in the 2022 presidential elections.

Alckmin’s choice represents the PT’s biggest shift to the right. During a speech at the event that made the appointment official, Lula celebrated the partnership. “I will dedicate myself body and soul so that this alliance is definitive”, he said. Now, the nomination will be taken for approval by the National Executive of the PT, which meets to deliberate on April 14.