Lunch was offered by federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) who received everyone at her home, in Vila Missionária

The former governors of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin and Márcio Françaboth from PSB, met this Saturday (May 21, 2022) at lunch offered by the federal deputy Amaral Tabata (PSB-SP) at his home, in Vila Missionária, in São Paulo. The party’s president, Carlos Siqueira, also participated.

Alckmin will be the vice president on the ticket of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in your attempt to reach the Planalto Palace again. And France must run for governor of São Paulo.

Tabata is the coordinator of the French government plan, which will contest the election against the former mayor of the capital of São Paulo. Fernando Haddad (EN). There is, however, in the PT, the hope that the pesebista can give up the candidacy and run for a seat in the Senate on Haddad’s ticket.

the deputy Baptist Israel (PSB-DF) was also called for lunch. “It is time to unite the entire democratic camp to defeat authoritarianism, coupism and the incompetence of the current government”, said in note. In addition to him, state deputy Gaius France (PSB-SP).