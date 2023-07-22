On April 11, a PL congressman would have ordered Duarte Junior to “take it up his ass” during a committee hearing in the Chamber

the federal deputy Duarte Junior (PSB-MA) sent to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on Wednesday (July 19, 2023) a petition against the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) for the crime of injuria after the congresswoman allegedly sent him “take it in the ass” during an April 11 hearing of the Committee on Public Security and Combating Organized Crime in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the document to which the Power360 had access, Duarte Júnior stated that Zambelli used “outrageous expression” as “clear purpose” to offend and insult. On the occasion, the congressman asked the president of the collegiate, deputy sanderson (PL-RS), for “ensure order during a discussion among the deputies of the Upper House.

“It is essential to clarify that the defendant [Carla Zambelli] acted maliciously. The situation denotes that the defendant deliberately intended to harm the subjective honor of the victim […] Oi.e., he was not uttering the impropriety with the intention of joking or to discipline someone. The desideratum was to offend”, he said. The Brazilian Penal Code establishes a prison sentence of 1 to 6 months or a fine for the crime of injuria.

The PSB federal deputy stated that the shorthand notes from the hearing would be proof of the alleged offense committed by Zambelli against him. This is because the congresswoman’s speech was not recorded by the Details (Department of Shorthand, Proofreading and Writing) of the Chamber. The Lower House regiment does not allow “the publication of pronouncements or expressions that violate parliamentary decorum”.

“Once more it must be said: the Chamber itself recognizes the existence of the offense that the plaintiff [Duarte Júnior] endured, as it invoked a regimental device that prohibits the publication of minutes, contemplating expressions that violate parliamentary decorum”he said.

Minister Nunes Marques will be the rapporteur of the PET (petition) 11634. On July 20, the President of the Supreme Court, Minister Rosa Weber, did not identify an urgent situation in the action and, therefore, determined that the case records be distributed to the rapporteur after the Judiciary recess. Here’s the full (88 KB).

On May 30, the Board of Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum of the Chamber resumed its work with the opening of 7 representations on a possible breach of parliamentary decorum. Among these, a process to investigate Zambelli’s alleged insult against Duarte Júnior.

THE OTHER SIDE

O Power360 He sought out the press office Carla Zambelli this Friday (July 21, 2023) to seek a statement from the federal deputy about Duarte Júnior’s action. Contacts were made by phone at 6:05 pm and message via WhatsApp at 5:17 pm. In response, it was informed that, for now, the congresswoman will not speak out on the matter.