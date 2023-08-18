Salmo had to stop due to health problems. The rapper, after the last August 15 concert at the Red Valley festival in Olbia, explained the reasons why he decided to stop. “Yesterday I had a half collapse. The body is asking me to stop,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Salmo then told his fans that he demanded too much from his body this summer: between singles, concerts around Europe and commitments in summer festivals. “I have to say the last month has been devastating. Between videos, concerts, 30 stitches, 2 rounds of antibiotics, blood pressure drops, laryngitis and fever I don’t know how I managed to stand up. At Red Valley I only had to do a DJ set but I couldn’t not sing, you waited for me until 3.30 am”. Then, he concluded: “I owed you. The problem is that now I have a serious throat problem.

Now that his body has suffered the consequences of so much effort, the rapper has decided to stop to recover and for this reason the remaining legs of his summer tour have been cancelled. “I’m sorry for this unexpected event – ​​added Salmo -. I stop for a couple of days to recover. Tickets will be refunded. Thank you with all my heart”.