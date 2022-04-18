Psaki: President Biden rejected Senator Koons’ offer to send troops to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden rejected proposals by Senator Christopher Koons, who called for troops to be sent to Ukraine. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, reports TASS.

Psaki noted that the United States is not going to fight with Russia.

Earlier, the Delaware senator said that the US authorities should send their troops to Ukraine in order to prevent the country from turning into a “second Syria”. The politician said that he respects Biden’s activities as president of the United States, but expressed disagreement with the unwillingness of the head of state and his foreign policy advisers to send the US military to Ukraine.