White House press secretary Jen Psaki spoke about the intention of US President Joe Biden, if necessary, not to restrain himself in expressions against Russia. She stated this in an interview with MSNBC. RIA News…

Psaki noted that Biden is not going to soften his words, speaking out against Moscow. She stressed that the president will be direct and committed to taking action when necessary.

According to her, the Biden administration will not “sit, tolerate and look away” when the Russian authorities interfere in the American elections and take other harmful actions against the United States.

Earlier, Psaki saw resistance to resentment in Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I guess President Putin has much thicker skin than his employees would admit,” she said. In her opinion, Putin is unlikely to succumb to grievances.

On March 17, Biden said in an interview with ABC News that he wants to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. He spoke about a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and added that he would “pay” if he was found guilty. In the same conversation, Biden allowed an impartial statement about the Russian president.

Commenting on the words of the American leader, Putin said that he would like to have an open conversation with Biden on the air. He added that he is ready to do this either on Friday, or after his trip to the taiga, which is scheduled for the weekend.

The White House replied that Biden had already spoken to Putin and would be too busy on Friday to continue the dialogue live. The US president himself ignored the question of whether he agreed to a conversation with the Russian leader.