White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said she had no information about a possible telephone conversation between US and Russian Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

“I have nothing to voice about the plans for a telephone conversation with President Putin,” she is quoted as saying Fox News January 20th.

According to Psaki, Biden intends to first call the leaders of the US partner countries to “restore these relations and discuss the current global threats and challenges.”

Thus, Biden will make his first phone call to a foreign leader as head of state on Friday, January 22. His interlocutor will be Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the spokeswoman added.

Earlier that day, Biden took the oath of office and took office as the 46th President of the United States. The new head of state emphasized in his inaugural speech that democracy had won with his election.

After that, the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, expressed the hope that with the coming to power of Biden, a new chapter would begin in the development of Russian-American relations.