White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday, December 14, during a regular briefing said that Washington continues to work to “prevent or contain the Russian invasion of Ukraine”, while adhering to a diplomatic approach. The broadcast was conducted in Twitter-American administration account.

When asked if there are any changes “regarding the presence of Russian troops on the border” with Ukraine, Psaki noted that she did not have any additional information.

“Of course, we are closely following [за ситуацией]… <...> It seems important to me to note that we are working to prevent or contain <...> Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We look forward to continuing these diplomatic discussions in order to prevent [агрессию] and send a clear signal <...> about significant and serious consequences if they (the RF authorities) move forward, ”she said.

The journalists, in turn, asked how long the current situation would be acceptable.

“I will not give you a timeline here. Of course, we conduct daily discussions with the EU, with the Russian Federation, with Ukraine, and we are talking about exactly what, in our opinion, should happen here. This is a de-escalation of the situation. <...> But I will not determine a time frame or deadline for you, ”the press secretary emphasized.

The day before, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that US President Joe Biden, during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, “clearly” voiced the specific reasons for Washington’s concern in the situation around Ukraine. Thus, he answered the question about the existence of “conceptual differences” between the United States and Russia over Ukraine. At the same time, Kirby declined to comment on the nature and other details of these differences.

On December 12, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that after talking with Biden, Putin did not have any special reasons for joy, since the situation at the moment is very serious.

The online summit of the leaders of Russia and the United States was held on December 7 in a tete-a-tete format. The talks were held behind closed doors via a secure video link and lasted about two hours. The Kremlin said that the summit was frank and businesslike.