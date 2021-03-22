White House press secretary Jen Psaki has justified the fall of US President Joe Biden on the plane. About this she stated during a briefing on Monday 22 March.

“I don’t know if you climbed it, it is sometimes quite difficult,” said Psaki about the difficulty of climbing the ladder.

She added that currently Joe Biden is “100% fine,” the channel said. “360”… Psaki noted that she was not aware of whether the president needed medical assistance. According to her, the head of state is always accompanied by a doctor, writes RT…

On March 19, 78-year-old US President Joe Biden stumbled and fell several times as he climbed the stairs to board # 1 before flying to Atlanta. In the White House, the reason for the fall of Biden was called a strong wind, the TV channel notes. “Star”…

Meanwhile, as he writes REN TVAt the same time, the vice-president of the country Kamala Harris was taking off on another plane, and the wind did not interfere with her.

Earlier, ex-US President Donald Trump ridiculed the fall from the plane of the current head of state Joe Biden, noting that he “did not lose to him.” He again added that the results of the elections, following which the Democratic candidate came to power, are “controversial”, writes NSN…

Donald Trump Jr. doubted that Biden stumbled on the ladder due to the wind, noting that his speed at the time was only six meters per second, the website writes. aif.ru…

For Americans, Biden’s fall on the ladder was a signal that the US leader has serious health problems. As he wrote REN TV, Fox News viewers expressed the opinion that Joe Biden will not be able to maintain his position until the end of his term due to poor health.