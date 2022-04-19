Jen Psaki called the receipt of a note from Russia due to the supply of weapons to Kiev “empty threats”

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki commented on the receipt of a note from Russia due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Her words convey RIA News.

According to the agency, information appeared in the American media that Moscow sent a note to Washington, in which it warned of “unpredictable consequences” against the background of the supply of defense aid to Kiev. Psaki said the US “will not speculate on empty threats or threats” from the Russian authorities.

In particular, The Washington Post wrote about the note from the Russian side a few days before. According to the publication, it was sent against the background of the announcement of new military assistance to Kiev from Washington for $800 million. “We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security,” the newspaper quoted the document as saying.

Russia sent a note on supplies to all countries

A little later, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Russia had sent a note regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine to all countries, including the United States.

In particular, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky spoke about receiving an appeal from the Russian side. It was sent because of the transfer of Soviet-made military equipment to other countries.

The Czech diplomat said that Prague would not respond to a diplomatic note from Moscow. He considered the note unfounded because the contractual obligations of the republic and the current legal norms do not prohibit the re-export of Soviet weapons.

US continues to supply arms to Ukraine

On April 17, the American television channel CNN reported that a new batch of weapons and equipment had been delivered to Ukraine, which US President Joe Biden promised to send in mid-April. The first part of the largest $800 million military aid package was delivered on March 25.

At the same time, the United States expressed concern that the ammunition available to Ukraine would soon be used up, and thought about increasing supplies. Analyst Hal Brands, in his article for Bloomberg, even stated that because of the situation in Ukraine, the US military weakness was exposed. In his opinion, the Ukrainian forces are using up the sent American weapons too quickly.

Shortly before this, military analyst Drago Bosnich warned Ukraine of problems due to American military assistance to the United States. According to him, the supply of weapons and ammunition to Kiev by Western countries brings huge profits to companies producing military equipment in the United States and Europe, while the debt of the Ukrainian side to them, meanwhile, is growing “exponentially.”