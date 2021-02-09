White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said American leader Joe Biden had a telephone conversation with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin due to the approaching expiration of the START Treaty. RIA News…

It is noted that the statement was made in response to a question from journalists. Media representatives asked why the new head of the White House had a telephone conversation with Putin earlier than with US allies.

“The expiration of the START Treaty was approaching. During the conversation, Biden made it clear about his concerns, ”the agency quotes her as saying.

Psaki added that Russia is not an ally of the United States.

The telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden took place on January 26. The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the main topic of the conversation was the extension of the START Treaty.

Earlier, Psaki said that the American president intends to discuss not only areas of cooperation with the Russian side, but also directly touch upon contradictions.