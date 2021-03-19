Press Secretary of the US President Jen Psaki commented on the statement of Russian leader Vladimir Putin about racism in the United States. She stated this on the air of the MSNBC TV channel, reports RIA News…

“Here in the US, we need to engage in self-reflection and acknowledge that we need to do much more to confront racial injustice and become a better country. We are working on it, ”she said.

On March 18, Putin said that the consciousness of the American establishment was formed in difficult conditions and is associated with the genocide of the local population. He also pointed out that “despite a very tough, long, difficult period of slavery, African Americans still face injustice and extermination.” “Otherwise, where would the Black lives matter movement come from?” The president pointed out.