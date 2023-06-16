Copies of Final Fantasy 16 are now out in the wild ahead of its release next week, so be aware of potential spoilers.

Already on reddit and Twitter, fans have been sharing pictures holding physical copies of the game.

So far, only spoilers from the start of the game have leaked – which you can experience already in the Final Fantasy 16 demo – but if you’re looking to avoid further details, now is the time to use that mute button liberally.

Final Fantasy 16 Ascension Trailer

If you really want to spoil yourselves, find someone who knows Ancient Greek. Localization director Michael-Christopher Koji Fox told Eurogamer that the lyrics to the game’s battle fanfare are sung in Ancient Greek and pertain to a major story spoiler.

Final Fantasy 16 will release next week on June 22nd exclusively on PlayStation 5.

A free demo is now available, comprising the game’s opening prologue. Story progression will carry over into the main game.

The influence of Game of Thrones is abundantly clear even just from the demo. I picked out some of the biggest references, but again be aware of spoilers!