This is just a quick reminder that Nintendo 3DS and Wii U online services will be discontinued next Monday, 8th April.

To borrow from Europe, it's the final countdown, so, if there is anything you want to do or get in order on your Wii U or 3DS before then, now is the time to do it.

As previously announced by Nintendo, the upcoming shutdown will include online features such as cooperative play, internet rankings, and data distribution. The only exceptions to this termination of online services (at least, for the time being) are Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter.



While Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter won't be affected immediately by this end of service, Nintendo previously warned users that online services “may also end at some point in the future.” It did not provide more information. As for other, non-Nintendo published releases with online features, the company has asked that users contact the game's publisher directly.

After 8th April, players will still be able to play games on their devices offline. Nintendo has said it will also remain possible for users to “download update data, and redownload purchased software and downloadable content from Nintendo eShop” for the foreseeable future.

The company also stated StreetPass will remain available as this uses “local communication between Nintendo 3DS family systems.” SpotPass, however, will not be available. This is because it depends on online communication to work.

The upcoming shutdown follows the closure of the eShop on Wii U and 3DS in March last year. As for future hardware, the current suggestion is Nintendo's next device – dubbed Switch 2 – will release next year.