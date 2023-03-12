Among the various documents that emerged in the huge correspondence dedicated to the discussions on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, someone also sees a possible exit period Of PS6the next Sony console that should succeed the current PS5.

To tell the truth, this is a vague assumption, but the timing would fall somewhat within the standard modus operandi of the company, therefore the year 2027 that seems to emerge from the documents could be plausible. Obviously, “PS6” is never mentioned in a precise way, also because the question is probably still being defined within Sony itself, but there is a direct reference to the “next generation of PlayStation” in the documents that have been sent to the CMA British.

As reported by GizChina, in part of the documents relating to the Activision deal sent by Sony reports “When SIE will launch the next generation of its PlayStation console (which will probably happen around [censurato]), may have lost access to Call of Duty and other Activision games, leaving the console extremely vulnerable to a consumer preference shift and subsequent degradation of its ability to compete.”

The period is censored, but it is probable that under the obscured part there is at least the year in which the next PlayStation is expected to arrive, which could be called PlayStation 6. Shortly after, however, we read a more precise time reference, which could really correspond to that year.

Sony has in fact reported that, based on the proposed agreements, Microsoft would certainly continue to allow access to Activision games until 2027. Putting the two statements together, one can think that this year is also the one referring to the arrival of the PS6, which would correspond to the lack of security on the ability to access Activision Blizzard games according to reports from Sony. Obviously, at the moment it is only speculation, therefore nothing certain, but a interval of 7 years between console launches (PS5 came out in 2020) is pretty much the same as we saw between PS4 and PS5, launched in 2013 and 2020 respectively, so quite likely.

Previously, Tom Henderson also reported that Sony probably has no plans to release a PS5 Pro but could aim directly at the PS6.