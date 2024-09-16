PlayStation 5 is now halfway through its life cycle, which is why Sony is already thinking about the future with PS6. In fact, in recent days some rumors have arrived about the development of the new console and among the strongest is the one regarding the focus of the creators of the new platform: backwards compatibility.

A Reuters report explains that in 2022, Intel lost a contract to build a chip for PS6making AMD “win”. One of the many reasons that pushed Sony to choose the second company, instead of the first It’s precisely backwards compatibilitySony engineers discussed the risks that having this feature on the console bringsespecially when it comes to the construction of the chip, and both companies have come to the conclusion that Intel would have earned too much for every chip sold.

For this reason Sony decided to give the project to AMD. Which led to a response from Intelwho explained that they do not want to comment on conversations they have had with a potential customer. Closing with the fact that they are always focused on how improve their technologies to be able to satisfy any request.

According to rumors, Sony is working to make games from previous consoles are also available on the PS6. If so, it would be a very welcome move, especially for those who love to rediscover old titles or who haven’t had the chance to try them when they are launched.

In fact, backwards compatibility is important because it allows players to keep their game library alive, making the transition from one generation to the next less difficult. So it’s not just about dusting off historic titles, but continuing to take advantage of those investments that many have made to buy digital or physical games. An aspect not to be underestimated, also considering the ever-increasing number of titles released only in digital version.

It must be said that There is still some time left before the end of the PlayStation 5’s life cycleand the console is slowly demonstrating its potential, so It’s hard to imagine the release of the PS6. Especially now that we’re talking about the PlayStation 5 Pro. However, the fact that Sony is already thinking about the future is a positive sign. We just have to wait for further details, but if backwards compatibility is really at the center of the next console, it could become one of the most appreciated aspects of the next generation of gaming.