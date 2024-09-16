Precisely, the CEO of Sony had his say on what the company aims to offer with PS6.

PS5 Pro has yet to be released, but obviously a company like Sony is already thinking about the future, since it takes years and years of planning to create new hardware. In other words, the Japanese company is certainly already working on PlayStation 6 the unofficial but somewhat predictable name of the next platform from Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Sony CEO’s words on PS6

The information comes from a interview with Nikkei newspaperSpeaking is the CEO of Sony’s Platform Business Group – Hideaki Nishino – who was asked if the release of the PlayStation 5 Pro could make it more difficult to create a PS6 capable of impressing the public.

Will PS6 sell optical drive separately?

The point of the question, in case it wasn’t clear, is that since PS5 Pro has already made technological progress (according to Nikkei, to be precise)the PS6 features might seem less impactful than the technological leap that would be made by calculating only the base PS5. Of course, this is all a general and hypothetical discussion, since we have no idea what the PlayStation 6 will be like.

There Nishino’s response It was obviously very simple: “There’s still a lot we can do.” The CEO pointed to “visual quality” in games as an example of something that could be improved by new hardware. It’s not a particularly interesting detail, though, and thankfully, Nishino expands on that by saying that Sony will “upgrade other things as well.” A new controller? New features that will change the way you play? We can’t say.

As mentioned, it is about few words and deliberately vaguebut they confirm that Sony is already working on PS6 and is thinking about how to best make this platform to make progress in the videogame market.

Maybe a good way is to propose quality games and that exploit the uniqueness of the platformlike Astro Bot.