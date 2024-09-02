According to the newspaper, the difference in the next generation of platforms will be made by machine learning . They also believe that the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S promised more than they could deliver.

The technology experts of Digital Foundry They recently shared a new podcast in which they discussed the current generation of consoles and the next one, namely PS6 and the new Xbox (which we recall are far from being announced).

Digital Foundry’s Opinions

Speaking on their podcast, the tech experts discussed future consoles, saying that machine learning will likely play a major role in making a true generational leap. We’re already starting to see this in both the PC and console space, with the adoption of NVIDIA DLSS, which relies on machine learning, and PlayStation Spectral Super Resolutionwhich is expected to be introduced with the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro.

According to Digital Foundry, we’re just getting started with machine learning capabilities, which has so far been used for ray tracing denoising with NVIDIA DLSS Ray Reconstruction. There are many applications in the research phase, such as improving the quality of materials and textures and even geometry, so some of these machine learning-based capabilities could make the difference between PlayStation 6 and the next Xbox compared to their predecessors.

Speaking of current consoles, Digital Foundry has no doubts that Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X promised more than they could deliver. Playing at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second was impossible without offering visual quality from PS4 and Xbox One, and this was known from the beginning, especially due to the insufficient bandwidth of the GPU. Other features that were talked about before the consoles were released also remained unused, because many of them are expensive to implement.

Speaking of PS5 Prosome rumors say that the announcement and release are closer than you think.