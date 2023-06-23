ign has just made public some very valuable information that some would have learned official documents issued by Microsoft on the occasion of a process that will see her involved in the well-known acquisition of Activision-Blizzard.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the US antitrust, has started a legal battle against Microsoft for obstructing the billion-dollar acquisition of Activision-Blizzard.

On the occasion of the now imminent trial that will decide the fate of this much talked about agreementMicrosoft has published documents testifying to the type of agreements made with rival companies.

Among these documents check out a phrase that leaves very little room for the imagination and it’s about the future of the console world:

“This deadline would in any case go beyond the expected start period of the next generation of consoles (in 2028)”

The whole discussion revolves around the agreements made with Sony for secure the release of Call of Duty on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles in the future as well.

According to Microsoft’s words, PS6 and the new Xbox should therefore come out on the market around 20288 years after the release of PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

This statement adds to another made in the past by Sony, where it has declared that it does not plan the release of the new console before 2027. In short, the plans coincide.