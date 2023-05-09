If you’ve been following the news over the past week, Xbox it is not doing well at all, and it is that between the blockade to acquire Activision, the horrendous launch of redfall and Phil Spencer declaring that it is impossible for them to win the war of the consoles against playstation 5it seems that calamities do not stop piling up on Microsoft.

The president of Xbox had already declared that console sales are not his main objective, however, it is worrying to see that in the sales comparison graph, Microsoft consoles lag more widely as time goes on, and not It is a trend that shows signs of changing.

This weekend VGChartz reported that total PlayStation 5 sales are just shy of reaching 36 million consoles, while combined Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S sales barely reach 21.3 million consoles displaced.

Last week Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, mentioned in a podcast to which he was invited that not even the success of the next exclusive from Microsoft Game Studios, Starfield you can reverse the situation. It remains to be seen first if the Bethesda game is at least decent and not a total disappointment as it is redfall. Will we be witnessing the closure of Microsoft’s participation in the console market? Chances are, even if it did, the Xbox brand will still exist as a platform.

Via: VGChartz

Editor’s note: I am very curious about Microsoft’s plans for the Xbox brand, for years I swore that the next console was going to be a laptop branded as Xbox Laptop or something, I really think it would be a great idea, but maybe it has more possibilities X -Cloud to seize any kind of devices. We’ll see.