The VRR, or variable refresh rate, is a much talked about feature these days. For the uninitiated, VRR mitigates the visual stuttering of games that can be caused by varying frame rates. Xbox added it after a few months to Xbox Series X / Swhile now it has also arrived on PS5. And with it obviously came a first confrontation from Digital Foundry.

According to the team, VRR on PlayStation 5 only supports certain frame rate ranges. The games that benefit the most from VRR are those that aim for 60fps but can’t achieve it without VRR. In this case, the VRR function does exactly what it’s supposed to do: present games more smoothly and more steadily. Sony’s version of VRR however has a 48fps cap, which means that if frame rates drop below that figure, VRR won’t work.

On the other hand, when running in 120Hz mode, the Xbox version has no such cap and will implement VRR at any frame rate, although at 60Hz the Xbox also has a cap, set at 40fps.

Digital Foundry tested a few games during their analysis, which again yielded mixed results. Insomniac has updated Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and the patched game offers a smoother VRR experience, but unpatched games can struggle due to Sony’s system-wide approach. Elden Ring still suffers from frame rates dropping below the 48fps limit, and PlayStation’s VRR doesn’t support PS4 games.

In conclusion, this is a great start for PlayStation 5’s VRR, but nevertheless it still needs improvement to take that extra step.

