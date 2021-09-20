The semiconductor market will normalize by mid-2022, with a large-scale capacity expansion that will push excess production by 2023. This is an analysis by the company IDC that shows the trend of semiconductor production, which to date causes a lack of availability of Xbox Series X / S, PS5 And GPU.

The industry has long suffered from a shortage of critical IT components, which blocked the supply of electronic products and led to losses in several sectors, including automotive and IT. The analysis, however, says efforts to combat this crisis will begin to bear fruit towards the end of the year, leading to oversupply by 2023.

A strong global recovery is currently being driven by continued demand for cell phones, notebooks, servers, cars, smart home devices, games, wearables, and Wi-Fi access points, the analysis says. The ongoing crisis has forced chip makers to reevaluate their medium-term strategies, with companies like Nvidia, for example, recently re-proposing legacy GPUs to make up for the shortage of new chip production.

The global chip shortage is expected to extend into next year, which would align with IDC’s forecasts. Chip giant TSMC, for example, said so, while Intel also warned that the current situation will lead to revenue losses for companies across the industry until at least 2023.

Source: PC Gamer