One year after their launch, the demand for PS5 And Xbox Series X / S it is still on the rise due to the few units available for sale worldwide; this has created a parallel market for console sales with people asking for a lot of money. However, there are those who identify a certain level of “entrepreneurship” in scalpers.

In an interview with Sky News, Jack Bayliss, creator of a subscription communication line with illegal retailers of products such as consoles, said that with this program he was changing the lives of young people. According to him, there are people who earn a lot by taking advantage of the situation. “For me, having a PS5 or an Xbox is not a necessity but a luxury, ok? If you can afford £ 450, paying another £ 100 is within the margin if you have the money to spend” he claims.

Aftermarket Arbitrage is a retail service where, for a subscription of 30 pounds (about 35 euros), it is possible to be informed about the availability of valuable products such as the new generation consoles. Jack Bayliss, the executive of this company, says his 1,500 monthly subscribers bring him £ 45,000 (nearly € 54,000) every month. Subscribers who then resell the goods they had purchased, and this time at a much higher price.

“They are entrepreneurs, innovating, creating extra income and doing something that doesn’t bother 90% of the population. Today they spend more time with their family, children, people have renovated the house, bought toys for their children, cars for them and their wives with this mechanism.“he declares.

In the Sky News interview, Bayliss states that 95% of its subscribers don’t use bots; if a law were to be passed to make the use of bots illegal, scalping would still be a problem.

Source: VGC