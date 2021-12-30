The sales from PS5, Xbox Series X | S And Nintendo Switch they will drop by 6% in 2022, according to estimates made by an analyst who is convinced that the effect of the pandemic on demand is about to wear off.

As we wrote in our semiconductor crisis special, since COVID-19 began to spread, forcing governments to institute shorter or longer lockdowns, people have seen fit to spend more time at home with i video games, substantially increasing the numbers of the industry.

At the same time, however, producers found themselves faced with the inability to satisfy this huge and sudden demand, also and above all due to the supply problems of microchip. One of the factors that will persist into 2022 and that will contribute to the 6% decline forecast by Lewis Ward, gaming research director at IDC.

The analyst estimates that in 2021 the revenues related to the videogame market will increase by 11% for a total of 251.39 billion dollars, but next year there will be a sharp flattening of the curves in correspondence with the return of the health emergency. and a situation gradually closer to normal.

“We will see a return to normal and the minority of people who have begun to take an interest in video games will return to ignore them, while those who have become much more passionate than before will loosen their grip to devote themselves to something else,” wrote Ward.