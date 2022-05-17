Ever since the pandemic broke out, it has become increasingly difficult for electronic device manufacturers to keep up with demand due to a shortage of chips. PS5, Xbox Series X / S And GPU are perfect examples: although next-gen consoles were released in late 2020, there are still many players who struggle to buy them.

Now according to what reported by the Corriere della Sera, some Taiwanese representatives of TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) have initiated preliminary contacts with the Rome government in view of the construction of a microchip factory in Europe. In addition to Italy, Germany is also the potential location chosen for the creation of this factory.

The goal is to increase the production of components in order to reduce the risk of an international crisis reducing supplies and cutting TSMC out of some markets. TSMC already has a factory in Phoenix, Arizona, which is expected to start at full capacity in 2024.

As for the European factory, the Taiwanese company intends to invest 10 billion euros in its creation with a number of jobs that are between 3,000 and 5,000. Now we just have to wait and see how the negotiations progress.

Source: Corriere della Sera