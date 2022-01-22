The possibility of a future announcement relating to the backward compatibility of PS5 with previous platforms has been discussed for some time on the web. PlayStation 5 is Sony’s flagship console, and many players hope to be able to enjoy an expanded title park, which also includes the masterpieces released for previous consoles.

A event which, according to what is written in the announcement post, will take place on 1.23, namely the January 23. However, numbers 1, 2 and 3 could be a clue regarding the backward compatibility of PS5 with previous platforms.

The event is in collaboration with the Japanese singer Kenshi Yonezu, and we will only have to wait until tomorrow to find out if it will be exclusively a new single, given by the collaboration with PlayStation, or if this will be joined by a announcement important, such as the long-awaited backward compatibility.

Only a few days ago there was talk of backward compatibility with PlayStation 3, as some tests had been disseminated on the net, coming directly from the PS Store. In this case, the user Jordan Middler on Twitter reported that i prices some PlayStation 3 games were also displayed in the PlayStation 5 shop.

PS5: future backward compatibility with PS3 confirmed by the PS Store?

The price of a PS3 game displayed on PS5 would only make sense considering the possibility of backward compatibility and, if this were to be ascertained, there would be no reason to believe that even the one with PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2 was not upon us.

However, since nothing official has been announced, it could have been a mistake, as well as the event with numbers 1, 2 and 3, referring to January 23, could only be a new single.

These events are also happening in conjunction with a possible and rumored release of Spartacus, a code name used to indicate a new subscription service PlayStation, which follows in the footsteps of the Xbox Game Pass and boasts, according to rumors, different payment levels and a huge library of games to draw on.