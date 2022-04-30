ElAnalistaDeBits offers us a video comparison between PS5 games with VRR and without the graphic function. In the movie we can see, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Elden Ring, Destiny 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Astro’s Playroom and Dirt 5.

We specify that the VRR mode it has been tested both on games that natively support it, like those of Insomniac Games, but also on games that don’t natively support it, like Elden Ring. The video then allows you to see how the function on PS5 behaves in specific situations: from game to game (and even from TV to TV in some situations) the final quality can change.

In detail, we see that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered in practice, it allows you to unlock the frame rate in all modes and thus obtain, with the same resolution and ray tracing effects, a number of frames per second higher than possible without VRR. For example, in 1440p with ray tracing in performance mode you go from 60 FPS to 80-90. In fidelity mode at 30 FPS you also get to 50 FPS with VRR on PS5. The results are also very similar for Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Resident Evil Village continues to offer a locked frame rate at 60 FPS (4K checkerboard and active ray tracing), but with VRR the problem of stuttering is reduced. Also, the input lag is “significantly reduced”.

Devil My Cry 5 Special Edition on PS5, with VRR, it unlocks the frame rate and is able to hit 120 FPS (as a peak, often even below 90) in 1080p performance mode. In 1440p graphics mode it offers a variable frame rate that travels between 50-60 and beyond FPS.

With Elden Ring, the game manages to reach – albeit not consistently – 60 FPS at 4K with VRR active, even if not native. ElAnalistaDeBits states that for best results the game must not have v-sync enabled.

In Dirt 5finally, in performance mode the frame rate is not locked and regularly reaches up to 120 FPS according to the tests shown in the video.

Finally, we point out our special dedicated to VRR: what it is and how to take advantage of the Variable Refresh Rate on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.