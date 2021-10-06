Caviar has announced two limited editions of PS5 with gold shell. The most expensive model was is available at the modest price 352,770 dollars.

As reported by Let’s GO Digital, PS5 Prime Gold Edition was produced in extremely limited quantities, only five worldwide, which shouldn’t be surprising given the price. The outer shell of this high-quality model was made with 18 karat gold and delicate finishes that contribute to giving an extra elegant and luxurious touch to the console. The price, as mentioned above, is $ 352,770, which is about 705 PS5 for mere mortals.



PS5 Prime Gold Edition in all its luxurious glory

Those who don’t want to spend that much can always aim for the cheaper version of PS5 Prime Gold Edition. In this case the body was made with 24 karat gold and it costs “only” 12,754 dollars. There are only 99 examples of this model, hurry up while you are in time.

Both consoles include one Dualsense luxurious, covered with black leather, with the same finish as the console shell. The rubber analogs have been replaced by gold sticks. If you want to buy PS5 Prime Gold Edition, you can do it on the Caviar site. Among other things, the company is not the first time that it creates super-luxurious editions of PS5, in fact in its catalog we also find models made with alligator skin and carbon fiber.



PS5 Prime Gold Edition, the Dualsense will also be luxurious and elegant

AMD’s CEO recently confirmed that PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will also be unavailable throughout the first half of 2022.