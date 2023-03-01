In 2022 Sony Playstation was the biggest customer of AMDthanks to the success of PS5. Virtually 16% of AMD’s revenues for the year come from the PS5 and from the strengthening of its position as a leader in the console market. Sravan Kundojjala, an analyst on the semiconductor market, noted that if the results of Xilinx were separated from AMD’s data, PlayStation would represent as much as 20% of the revenues of the company led by Lisa Su.

The gaming business was the most profitable overall for AMD, which also points to strengthening chip sales for Xbox Series X and S by Microsoft. AMD sold $3.776 billion worth of PS5 chips to Sony over the course of the year. Sony has already revealed that it has sold more than 30 million PS5s.

Overall, the gaming division earned AMD $6.805 billion in revenue, for $935 million in profit.

AMD expects 2023 revenue declines from both PS5 and Xbox Series X and S as console sales usually peak in their third year on the market and console manufacturers tend to renegotiate pricing of the components downwards. Lisa Su herself has admitted the probable decline.