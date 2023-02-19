The eBay offers allow us until this evening to buy a PS5 bundle with God of War Ragnarok. The discount indicated, using the CASA23 coupon, is €17 compared to the regular price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The discount code CASA23 it is valid from 23 January to 19 February 2023, precisely until 11.59 pm. The discount is 10%, as mentioned, but only a minimum purchase of €20 can be applied. The code can be used three times for each user and a discount of no more than €100 can be applied to each use. In total, therefore, each account can get a maximum discount of €300 divided over three purchases.

The salesperson is monclick-italia, with 95.6% positive feedback. Shipping is free. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

The bundle includes a PS5 in standard version, or with an optical reader that allows you to play video games on disc. As expected, it includes a DualSense controller and cables for power supply and HDMI connection to the TV. God of War Ragnarok is the latest game in the Santa Monica Studio saga, praised by critics and audiences for its quality.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

PS5 bundle with God of War Ragnarok

This news includes an affiliate link to eBay that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.