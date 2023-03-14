Through Amazon Italy it is possible to buy one again PS5 bundled with God of War Ragnarok: you don’t need Amazon Prime to buy the bundle. The price is as always € 619.99. You can find the console at this address.

The bundles is available at the time of writing for immediate purchase. Obviously there are no surcharges, in addition to the cost of the console and the game. You can buy the console at a slight discount, but through third-party sellers.

In this package there is a copy of God of War Ragnarok, the action RPG from Santa Monica Studio that allows us to continue the journey of Kratos and Atreus. The PS5 model included is the standard one, i.e. with an optical reader that allows you to use PS5 and PS4 discs, as well as obviously digital games.