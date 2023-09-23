The usual billbil-kun, leaker which we can now consider decidedly reliable, reported in these hours that the PS5 bundle with EA Sports FC 24announced in recent days, will be the protagonist of an interesting launch offer with discount applied throughout Europeas reported by the source.

The package comes with a price really very interesting: 489 euros for PS5 Standard with EA Sports FC 24 together, which could really bring sales of the Sony console to impressive levels, considering the success of the game in Europe.

The leaker had initially reported the offer as coming to France, but apparently other retailer chains in other countries are also receiving materials to indicate the launch of the campaign, which suggests an extension of the initiative in all of Europe, probably also in Italy.