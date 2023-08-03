The Amazon offers today offer us a new discount for the current generation console of Sony PlayStation. Of course we are talking about PS5 which is now at an excellent price with a 15% discount, i.e. €94. It is also the bundle that includes a second controllerperfect for those who want to play cooperatively or for those who want to have a spare DualSense always charged. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this PS5 bundle it is 609.99€. The current price is the lowest ever, at least for Amazon. Everything is sold and shipped by Amazon, so you have the guarantee of maximum speed in delivery and above all maximum safety.

As already mentioned, this bundle includes a second DualSense controller. In addition to a PS5, as in each package, you will also find the cables necessary for power supply, the audio video connection, a USB cable for recharging the controller, the base for positioning the console vertically or horizontally and the free game (pre-sale). -installed) Astro’s Playroom.