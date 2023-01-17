We know that the consoles They tend to be renewed and optimized, due to this, the new version of the PS5, the Sony console, will arrive in September 2023. However, it seems that it could be a type of simple redesign, looking at the panorama at the pro model. In general, there is no news of a new console, but there are modifiable issues in the latest equipment, however, they do not seem to be really important.

Through Twitter, Tom Henderson – from Insider Gaming – provided concise information about the possible delivery of the PS5 Slim. On the one hand, highlights the few differences, and on the other hand, the difficulties that it could bring:

“There don’t appear to be any major hardware changes from the original console.”

“The drive may not be compatible with the current digital version.”

This version of the PS5 has been leaked since September 2022, and has been in production since 2020. His departure is scheduled for 2023.

Source: Sony

It appears that the drive will connect to the console via a USB-C port. And it’s likely that Sony sells the PS5 Slim in two ways: console only, or console with removable drive. Although this piece would also be offered individually.

Let’s see how the mods that will be implemented on the PS5 turn out.

Other versions of the PS5

Sony already modded its latest console. In fact, The last delivery had already reduced weight and reduced the cooling system.

One change that loyal Sony consumers didn’t like very much was the rise in price on consolesthis change was implemented in 2022, supposedly due to inflation.

However, among more pleasant information, Sony will release a new update that will have support for Discord. Thanks to it, games can also be transmitted through the cloud.

Currently, how much does the console cost?

PS5 Digital Edition — 12,499 MXN

Standard PS5 with Blu-ray reader — 14,999 MXN

