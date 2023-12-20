Far from now being underestimated, as the old adage would have it, the confirmation of the power of PlayStation comes with one of the best results ever obtained by the console in a year in which it did not exactly shine for productions and decisions made: PS5 has reached 50 million consoles sold in the world, a truly impressive quantity especially if you think about the concentration of time in which the majority of sales were recorded, which quickly made it catch up on the previous PS4. The numbers are in fact now almost equal for the two consoles, but PS5 suffered enormous initial constraints due to production and stock supply problems following the pandemic, which effectively delayed sales becoming fully operational by almost two years. The data is even more impressive if you consider that it arrived in a year that could be defined as subdued for Sony: on the front of first party releases, practically only Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was recorded towards the end of 2023, as well as some exclusives (console or temporal) with a certain impact but of relative value in terms of sales such as Forspoken and Final Fantasy 16. Also looking at the recent past, not exactly an overwhelming lineup, which demonstrates once again how the popularity of PlayStation now transcends the presence or absence of exclusives, probably driven by the achievement of a status quo for which the brand is simply a symbol of video games, at least as regards the average use outside of Nintendo productions or the PC sphere. See also HBO's The Last of Us: 'Fans will love the series', says Bella Ramsey

We don't slow down for anyone The gigantic installation positioned in Rome on the occasion of the “relaunch” of the PS5 with the arrival of supplies Not only that, in the same year we also witnessed an increase in the price of PlayStation Plus, not exactly welcomed by the public of enthusiasts, as well as a PlayStation Showcase which, perhaps for the first time, was little appreciated by almost all users. Connected to the latter, the medium-term prospects do not seem very exciting for fans of the great PlayStation productions, considering that the live service turning point should hit the PS5 catalog in the coming months and, perhaps, keep the great narrative-driven single players that PlayStation fans really like. Looking only at these elements one might think that 2023 was a subdued year for PS5, but instead it was a triumph in terms of sales. This particular situation leads one to think that PS5 is substantially unbeatable, because in fact its performance on the market is not affected in any way by possible repercussions coming from possible problems in terms of software production or even its organization. With a possible Nintendo Switch 2 on the way the landscape could receive a shock and we are still waiting for a real response from Xbox, whose results of some large-scale operations such as the acquisition of Activision Blizzard (which, by the way, can be counted among Sony's other negative episodes of 2023) will only be seen later, but for the moment it seems that the PS5 ship practically governs itself (and it is actually doing so, given Jim Ryan's upcoming exit from the scene ) with unstoppable inertia. See also FFXIV will return to digital stores this month | Atomix

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.



#PS5 #wins #hands #year #wrong #unbeatable