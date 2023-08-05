Based on what can be seen from the new update applied to the firmware of PS5it seems that the program Playstation Stars is destined to be soon embedded within the system software of the console, probably through an upcoming further update.

As also pointed out by TwistedVoxel, the clue on the matter can be found within the privacy settings in the PS5 operating system, within the system menu.

The options on PlayStation Stars within the PS5 operating system

The screenshot above seems to indicate that the console is preparing for a direct integration of the program.

In fact, among the settings it is also possible to see a new “PlayStation Stars” section, in which the “Who can see your PlayStation Stars level” option is visible, with the possibility of setting potential users, and “who can see your your bulletin board”, in which it will be possible to display recognitions and prizes obtained through the program.