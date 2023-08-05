Based on what can be seen from the new update applied to the firmware of PS5it seems that the program Playstation Stars is destined to be soon embedded within the system software of the console, probably through an upcoming further update.
As also pointed out by TwistedVoxel, the clue on the matter can be found within the privacy settings in the PS5 operating system, within the system menu.
The screenshot above seems to indicate that the console is preparing for a direct integration of the program.
In fact, among the settings it is also possible to see a new “PlayStation Stars” section, in which the “Who can see your PlayStation Stars level” option is visible, with the possibility of setting potential users, and “who can see your your bulletin board”, in which it will be possible to display recognitions and prizes obtained through the program.
PlayStation Stars in the PS5 operating system
There’s no official announcement yet, but the presence of these options is, in itself, pretty explicit about the possibility of PlayStation Stars being added within the PS5 system software soon.
For those who don’t know it yet, it’s a loyalty program launched by Sony a few months ago, which allows PlayStation users to collect points through purchases and completion of various activities related above all to the use of the consoles and the various social channels or online platforms of the company.
THE awards ranging from games to real objects, up to various types of awards and badges to demonstrate users’ attachment to PlayStation. All of this will reach a further level once it’s integrated into the visible profile within the PS5 system software, we imagine.
