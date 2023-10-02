













PS5 will have its Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle and will be ready for launch day









That’s right, if you haven’t jumped to the current generation of consoles yet, this package that comes with a PS5 with a disc reader and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It sounds like it will be an excellent option.

This announcement was revealed through the social networks of PlayStation and they tell us that it will be a package that includes the current generation console with the game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Of course, the same box makes it clear that it includes a voucher with the game code instead of the disc, a detail that should no longer surprise us.

The release date of this bundle PS5 with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It will be next October 20, the day the game comes out. So maybe this is the opportunity you’ve been looking for.

Source: Sony

There is already a PS5 of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Let’s say you are more of a collector, then for you there is a package that comes with the code Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and a PS5 console that is allusive to the game. That’s right, the PlayStation 5 comes in red and black with the Spidey symbol and its respective control that will surely excite you.

The price of the aforementioned bundle is 15,449 MXN, which is certainly high, however, under that parameter we can say that the other package, the one that is simpler in appearance, should be much more accessible for those interested in purchasing it.

So the important thing will be to have options and there they are. What do you think? Excited? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

