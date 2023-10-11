













PS5 will finally have cloud gaming, but unfortunately Latam remains segregated









Now, starting October 30 in North America, those users subscribed to the service PlayStation Plus Premium They will be able to play several PS5 games from the cloud. What is this addition about? How does it work?

Cloud gaming will give you access to PlayStation 5 games, as well as access to DLC, add-ons, and in-game purchases.

Source: PlayStation

Screen resolutions will be 4k, 1440p, 1080p and 720p with 60 frames per second and HDR output.

The audio will be capable of 5.1 and 7.1 sound as well as 3D Tempest.

You can capture screens and record 3 minutes of video that will be downloaded to your console or, failing that, to the PlayStation app on your phone.

When can PS5 titles be played from the cloud?

It is worth noting that this PlayStation Plus Premium service will be distributed across different regions as follows:

Japan – October 17

Europe – October 23

North America – October 30

It is worth noting that this is a service limited to certain countries and categorically excludes Latin America.

What PS5 games can be played in the cloud?

According to the information available, prominent PS5 games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11 and Saints Row IV.

Source: PlayStation.

There will also be tests like Hogwarts Legacy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Calisto Protocol.

One detail that we should not lose sight of is that PlayStation Plus Premium members will be able to play digital versions of games they have in their library in the cloud such as Resident Evil 4, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys and Fortnite.

It’s worth noting that you will need to have a PS5 console to play in the cloud. We’ll see if in the medium term, this service extends to what could be mobile phones and PCs or even to Latam.

