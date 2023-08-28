If you’re looking for a DualSense but don’t like colored versions, then you’ll be happy to know that the PS5 DualSense in white version is now in offer on Amazon Italy. The reported discount is €20.01, or 29%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for the controller it is 69.99€. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but we are talking about a few tens of cents of difference. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This DualSense is the base model of the PS5 controller, included in every PS5 box. A second controller is useful for playing in local co-op, always having a charged DualSense available in case it is inconvenient to keep it connected with the cable while you play or simply to replace your original controller if it has drifting problems with the analogs. We repeat that the basic model, there are no accessories or additional functions.