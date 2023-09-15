Circana shared data from US video game market Of August 2023which they see once again PS5 at the top of the ranking of the best-selling consoles, both in terms of number of units and revenue in dollars, followed by Xbox Series X|S in second place.

Overall, the market recorded an increase in revenues of 3% on an annual basis, for a total of 4.2 billion dollars. Certainly this result was not driven by the hardware saleswhich saw a decline of 13% compared to 2022, for a total of $328 million.

While it doesn’t offer precise percentages for each console, Circana says that the PS5 saw a “single-digit percentage” decline in August (i.e. 1-9%) year-over-year, while both the Xbox Series percentage” (10-99%). The analysis company states that with August data PS5 is reconfirmed as the best-selling console in the USA of all of 2023.