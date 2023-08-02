PS5 was the best-selling console during the month of June 2023 in United Statesaccording to data shared by market analyst Matt Piscatella of Circana.
The revenues of hardware market they posted a 22% year-over-year increase to $454 million. This is the best June since 2008, when it reached 617 million dollars.
According to Piscatella this result was achieved in large part thanks to PS5, which recorded revenue growth “by a double-digit percentage” (basically 10% and up) year on year, offsetting a declining sales of Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switchof which, however, no data was offered in this regard.
The best month of June for PlayStation in the US since 2008
Not only was the PS5 the best-selling console in June 2023 in the United States, but it also allowed the PlayStation division to record the best results in a month of June since 2008 in terms of receipts and since 2010 in terms of the number of consoles sold. Piscattella added that PS5 continues to be there most purchased and highest grossing console of 2023.
On the accessories side, total spend grew 14% year-over-year to $214 million. The most purchased product is the PS5 DualSense and in particular the DualSense Edge, which is currently the accessory that has generated the most revenues in 2023 so far.
#PS5 #bestselling #console #June #Xbox #Nintendo #Switch #decline
Leave a Reply