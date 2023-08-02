PS5 was the best-selling console during the month of June 2023 in United Statesaccording to data shared by market analyst Matt Piscatella of Circana.

The revenues of hardware market they posted a 22% year-over-year increase to $454 million. This is the best June since 2008, when it reached 617 million dollars.

According to Piscatella this result was achieved in large part thanks to PS5, which recorded revenue growth “by a double-digit percentage” (basically 10% and up) year on year, offsetting a declining sales of Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switchof which, however, no data was offered in this regard.