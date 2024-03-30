See also Ghost of Tsushima, rumor states that the PC version will be announced tomorrow

It's there though only one difference in favor of the PS5 version , which features slightly better shadow quality than the Xbox Series X|S version, as well as the PC version at maximum settings. This difference also emerged in the analysis by ElAnalistaDeBits, which also reported slightly faster loading times on PS5.

Starting from Hi-Fi Rush the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are fundamentally identical in every respect: texture quality, framerate and resolution, particle effects and so on.

With a few days delay compared to publication, Digital Foundry's analysis of the version has arrived PS5 of Hi-Fi Rush, which obviously also includes a comparison with the version Xbox Series launched last year. This gave tech enthusiasts the opportunity to take stock of the conversions of Xbox Studios games for the Sony console and to talk about how, three and a half years after the launch of the two consoles, there is no clear winner yet on a technical level.

Xbox has to be the best console for playing first-party games, per Digital Foundry

Clearly we are talking about a practically irrelevant difference and one that many would probably not even notice if not through an in-depth technical analysis. That said, in the second part of the video Digital Foundry states that this is not the first case of an Xbox Studios game performing better on PS5 than Xbox Series “the most powerful console” and that the titles in question were created by internal teams, i.e. those who should be able to exploit the maximum potential of the platform or in any case ensure maximum attention to detail.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is proposed as an example, and despite the one-year delay, the Xbox Series X|S version is inferior to the PS5 version. Or, again, the curious case of Pentiment's 120 fps on PS5 versus the 60 fps of the Xbox version, due to a bug that was later resolved with a patch.

Speaking of third-party titles, no real winner emerges from the numerous analyzes carried out by Digital Foundry comparisons between PS5 and Xbox Series. Both consoles are fundamentally on par, with some games running better on Sony's console and others on Microsoft's, where the latter should have a greater margin of advantage considering the more powerful hardware.

“Three and a half years of Digital Foundry's cross-platform comparisons have shown no clear winner: some games perform better than others on both systems,” says Digital Foundry's Thomas Morgan.

“However, as Microsoft has brought other developers under its first-party banner, it makes sense to ensure that the Xbox versions are as performant and complete in every way as the PlayStation 5 versions. It is also vital that Microsoft maintains the reputation that Xbox It's the best place to play.”

“It is also critical that Microsoft maintains its reputation Xbox is the best place to play your gamesespecially as it seems clear that more and more games will move from Xbox to PlayStation in due course.”