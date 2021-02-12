The console war between the Playstation 5 and the Xbox series x continues to burn. Despite the fact that they have been on the market for a few months now, users continue to make comparisons to demonstrate which console is more powerful.

In that sense, Vincent Teoh, from the channel specialized in graphic and television quality, HDTVTest, carried out a technical analysis of the performance of both the PS5 As the Xbox on your Blu-Ray player.

Surprisingly, or not, Teoh discovered that the console Sony works much better than Microsoft, at least in this section.

This he discovered through a frame-by-frame comparison, in which the PS5 plays Blu-Rays in 4K resolution, without making a significant reduction in image quality.

Xbox Series X shows dark colors and ‘stuttering’ in fps

Teoh made this comparison with the movie of ‘The fifth element‘, which I project on a pair of monitors LG CX OLED properly calibrated to the same specifications.

Of course, neither console is perfect, but the Xbox showed showed a lower chrominance bandwidth than the PS5, plus the chroma channels on the Series X were turning off. That is why the colors in the Microsoft they look darker.

Furthermore, the other deficiency in the reader of the Xbox series x is that it records ‘jumps’ between the frames and frames of the film when choosing a chapter. For his part, Playstation 5 It also has a certain ‘stutter’, but it is minor compared to its rival.

Anyway, the best thing you can do to watch a Blu-ray movie is to get a system that was built specifically for that. Although we know that the quality doesn’t really drop that much on a video game console, so it might not matter whether you do or not.

Source.



