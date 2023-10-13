sony officially announced a new smaller model of PS5 on Tuesday, which will be available in standard and digital editions. According to sonythe new console PS5 It has reduced its volume by more than 30%, and its weight by between 18% and 24%, respectively, compared to the current model.

However, although the announcement of sony included information about the dimensions of the new models, it did not provide a visual comparison to show how much smaller it is than the original launch models. PS5.

To help with this, Reddit user NatureCertain has published its own mockup images, with 3D models created according to dimensions officially provided by sony.

The gallery, which consists of five images and can be seen below, shows the old and new models of PS5 side by side, demonstrating a clear difference in size. The new design features four separate cover panels, with the top in a glossy look and the bottom in matte.

Launching this November in the US before arriving elsewhere in the following months, the new model will come with 1TB storage for both editions.

Recommended prices for the new model PS5 are the following:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – $499.99

Digital Edition of PS5 – $449.99 dollars

This represents a $50 increase in the price of the Digital Edition in the U.S. Both versions will also be more expensive than the launch models in Japan.

The new one PS5 It also requires a $30 stand if users want to place the console upright.

Via: reddit

Editor’s note: I was excited when it was announced, now I am more and more convinced that the original version is better, prettier and cheaper.