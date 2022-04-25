Sony announced that the VRR support on PS5 is coming this week in late April 2022. In addition, it also indicated the game list supported.

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

VRR support for the above PS5 games will roll out over the next few weeks. Each game must receive one patch, it will not be an automatic upgrade. Obviously the list is not defined and other games may receive support in the future.

To use the VRR function (variable refresh rate) HDMI 2.1 VRR compatible TV and PC monitor is required. As explained by Sony via the Italian PlayStation Blog: “The variable refresh rate dynamically synchronizes the refresh rate of the display with the graphics output of the PS5 console. This improves the visual performance of PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating artifacts. visuals, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Gameplay in many PS5 titles is smoother thanks to smoother scene rendering, sharper graphics and reduced input lag. ”

VRR support will be implemented on PS5 via a firmware update. After this update, if the game supports VRR and the screen is compatible, VRR will be automatically enabled in the game. You can also turn it off in “Display and Video” in the system settings.

Furthermore, it is possible forcibly activate the VRR even in PS5 games that do not natively support it: this could lead to some improvements, but in some cases it could create problems. Players will have to “experiment” themselves, also because the effect may change depending on the TV in use.

Always talking about updates, we remind you that PC gamers can now update the DualSense controller without using a PS5.