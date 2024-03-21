PS5 will receive a update which will change the way some of the UI is handled in the dashboard, at least in the US. The information comes from YouTuber Mystic who shared a video in which he shows the novelty present in the most recent beta to which he had access.

The news is related to the section Explore, which is not present in the Italian version of the user interface (not in the same US format, at least). The video shows how this section of the PS5 dashboard has evolved over the years, arriving at the most recent version.

Mystic's video shows how this is possible with the latest beta update customize this area, which was previously almost exclusively designed to show content from the games we “follow” via the PS Store (basically, the ones we own). It was basically a screen designed to advertise games.